Bank7: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.7 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.05 per share.

The company posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSVN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.