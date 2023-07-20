Bank OZK: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $172…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $172 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.47 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $540.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $388.8 million, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.2 million.

