Bank of South Carolina: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

Bank of South Carolina shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

