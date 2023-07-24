Bank of Hawaii: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $46.1 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $46.1 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $243 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.5 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.

