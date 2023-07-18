Bank of America, Novartis rise; Masimo falls, Tuesday, 7/18/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp., up…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday.

Bank of America Corp., up $1.30 to $30.70.

The bank reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Synchrony Financial, up 66 cents to $36.17.

The consumer credit company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Novartis AG, up $4.52 to $103.46.

The drugmaker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Masimo Corp., down $29.43 to $117.73.

The medical technology company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $7.37 to $66.01.

The financial services company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $25.69 to $2,153.20.

The Mexican food chain is expanding into the Middle East as part of a broader international expansion plan.

Morgan Stanley, up $5.57 to $91.94.

The investment bank beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $1.79 to $45.33.

The investment bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

