Banco Santander: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 5:00 AM

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.91 billion in its second quarter.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $15.34 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.34 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

