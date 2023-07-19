Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $410 million, after…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $410 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $6.32 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

