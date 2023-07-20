Live Radio
Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 20, 2023, 8:34 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $22.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $175.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.7 million.

Badger Meter shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.

