Axos Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $87.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $379.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $236.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $307.2 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $903.6 million.

Axos Financial shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.35, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

