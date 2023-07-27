Axonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $92.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.3 million.

Axonics expects full-year revenue of $358 million.

Axonics shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $53.07, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXNX

