Avis Budget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $435 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $11.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.79 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

Avis Budget shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $219.76, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

