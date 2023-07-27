Avient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $22.1…

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $22.1 million.

The Avon Lake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $824.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $848.9 million.

Avient expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.3 billion.

Avient shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVNT

