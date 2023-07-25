Avery Dennison: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.4 million.…

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.4 million.

The Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Avery Dennison expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.20.

Avery Dennison shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.