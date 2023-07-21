AutoNation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $272.5…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $272.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $6.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.83 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.64 billion.

AutoNation shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN

