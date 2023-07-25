AtriCure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $100.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.9 million.

AtriCure expects full-year results to range from a loss of 94 cents per share to a loss of 92 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $392 million to $395 million.

AtriCure shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $53.10, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

