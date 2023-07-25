Atlantic Union: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.2…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $254.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $179.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.