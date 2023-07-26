Atlantic Tele-Network: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $767,000,…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $186.4 million in the period.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.50, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.