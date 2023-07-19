ASML: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.11 billion.

The Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $5.37 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $7.51 billion in the period.

ASML shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASML

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.