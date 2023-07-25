Ashland: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $50…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $50 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $546 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547.2 million.

Ashland shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $91.81, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.