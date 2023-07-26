ASGN Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $60.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, ASGN Inc expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.51 to $1.59.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

ASGN Inc shares have fallen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $79.42, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

