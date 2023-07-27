ASE Technology Hldg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $252.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $4.44 billion in the period.

ASE Technology Hldg shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 43% in the last 12 months.

