Asbury Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $196.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $9.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.15 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Asbury Automotive shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

