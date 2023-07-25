Armstrong World Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $60.2…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $60.2 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $325.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.5 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 9.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.