Armour Residential REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $43 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $134.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.8 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have dropped roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.19, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

