Archrock Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Archrock Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2023, 6:07 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $247.5 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

