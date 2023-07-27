Arch Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $77.4…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $77.4 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $4.04 per share.

The coal producer posted revenue of $757.3 million in the period.

Arch Resources shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

