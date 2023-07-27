AptarGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.1…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $895.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.23 to $1.31.

AptarGroup shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $119.14, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

