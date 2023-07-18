Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS 2. Threads, an Instagram app,…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS

2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

3. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

7. McDonald’s, McDonald’s USA

8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

