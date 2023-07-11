Live Radio
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

July 11, 2023, 1:59 PM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

3. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS

4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

5. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Goblin Tools, Bram De Buyser

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

