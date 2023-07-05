Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 2. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

4. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. ChatGPT, OpenAI

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Goblin Tools, Bram De Buyser

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

