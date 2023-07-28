Aon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $560 million. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $560 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.76 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

Aon shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.