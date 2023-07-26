Antero Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $83.1 million, after…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $83.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $953.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.5 million.

Antero Resources shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.53, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AR

