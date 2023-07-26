Annaly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported earnings of $167 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported earnings of $167 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $921.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$32 million.

