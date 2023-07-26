Annaly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TRUMP INDICTED AGAIN: Trump pleads not guilty | Photos | ‘Very sad day for America.’ | Experts' opinions | Why is GOP silent?
The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 6:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported earnings of $167 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $921.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$32 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLY

