An Epidemic of Loneliness Is a Threat to Our Health. Here’s How to Treat It.

From Bob Dylan to Green Day to Sting, musicians frequently write songs about loneliness and heartbreak. While it makes for catchy lyrics and memorable tunes, experiencing loneliness can lead to serious health consequences, research shows.

According to a 2023 Gallup Poll, loneliness affects 44 million American adults, equivalent to 17% of the population. While the trend has been declining since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most likely due to the availability of vaccines and gradual easing of social distancing and isolation protocols, loneliness continues to affect the well-being of millions of people. The national poll found that young adults under age 30 and those in lower-income households suffered higher levels of loneliness.

Older adults are at increased risk for loneliness and social isolation. A 2020 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found that more than one-third of adults ages 45 and older feel lonely and nearly one-fourth of adults ages 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated. Living alone, losing close family members or friends and suffering from chronic diseases contributes to loneliness in older adults.

But loneliness is far more than just experiencing occasional sadness. Research has shown that loneliness increases the risk of mortality as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day and more than obesity or physical inactivity. Feelings of loneliness are associated with a higher risk of heart disease, mental health issues and premature death.

In recent years, the issue of loneliness and social isolation has gained increased attention, research and focus. The U.S. Surgeon General’s office has sounded the alarm on the “loneliness epidemic” across the United States and recommended a national strategy to drive more connections through a whole-society approach.

“The harmful consequences of a society that lacks social connection can be felt in our schools, workplaces and civic organizations, where performance, productivity and engagement are diminished,” stated U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in a 2023 report: Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation. “Given the profound consequences of loneliness and isolation, we have an opportunity, and an obligation, to make the same investments in addressing social connection that we have made in addressing tobacco use, obesity and the addiction crisis.”

What Is Loneliness?

Loneliness is something that we all feel at some point in our lives. It’s part of being human. Loneliness is defined as being in emotional distress from a lack of close interpersonal relationships. But it’s not just young adults and older people who get lonely. People who live in big families or have been married for many years can feel lonely because of unfulfilling or unrewarding emotional connections.

“Not being married can be a risk for loneliness, but not all marriages create fulfilling relationships and sometimes lead to loneliness,” says Sally Alter, author of several books, including “A Practical Guide to Overcoming Loneliness.”

Loneliness and being alone are different.

“You can live alone — either by choice or out of necessity — and not feel loneliness,” Alter says. “I have lived alone since my husband died from suicide in 2000. While it took me a while to enjoy my own company, I no longer experience loneliness and live a full, rewarding life.”

While social isolation and loneliness are often used interchangeably, it’s important to note that they are not one and the same. Social isolation denotes few social connections or social interactions, but that person may not necessarily experience loneliness, whereas loneliness involves the perception of isolation or meaningful connections — the discrepancy between one’s desired and actual level of social connection.

Health Effects of Loneliness

Loneliness can have profound effects on our mental health and is connected to higher rates of depression and suicidality.

Dr. Frances Barg, professor emeritus of family medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, evaluated older adults in several studies and showed that loneliness is closely associated with depressive symptoms, anxiety and hopelessness.

“From our research, we showed that loneliness is a gateway to depression,” Barg says. “Other studies have shown an increased risk of suicide among those experiencing loneliness.”

— Heart disease: The risk of heart disease is particularly pronounced among those suffering from loneliness. A summary of 16 studies showed that poor social relationships because of loneliness or social isolation were associated with a 29% increase in the risk of heart disease and a 32% increase in the risk of stroke.

— Neurological disease: Research has linked loneliness to poorer cognitive function and higher risk for dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. One study found that chronic loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of developing dementia by approximately 50% in older adults.

— Premature death: Additional studies with larger samples of people have further supported earlier research that loneliness contributes to premature death. One study that analyzed several research papers found that loneliness increased the risk of premature death by 26%.

— Sleep disturbance: Loneliness also impacts sleep patterns. A 2021 report found that those who are lonely and socially isolated are more likely to report insufficient sleep.

Signs of Loneliness

Loneliness can appear in various ways with symptoms varying among people. Here are some common symptoms that may be a sign of loneliness:

— Decreased interest in activities: A previously engaged individual may lose interest in hobbies, events or gatherings they used to enjoy. They may seem disinterested or detached from their usual activities.

— Difficulty concentrating: Loneliness can impact cognitive functioning by resulting in lack of concentration, inability to make decisions or difficulty remembering things.

— Emotional fluctuations: Loneliness often brings about emotional changes. Someone may show more sadness, moodiness, irritability and unhappiness. They may also experience lower self-esteem or feelings of worthlessness.

— Lack of close relationships: The person may talk more about the absence of close friends and connections with others in their lives. They may express a desire for more companionship or intimacy.

— Overreliance on technology: Excessive use of technology, such as spending a significant amount of time on social media or online platforms, can be an indication of loneliness. It may serve as a way to fill the void of human connection.

— Physical signs: Loneliness can lead to physical changes, including fatigue, headaches, lack of appetite, sleep disturbance and a weakened immune system.

— Self-destructive behavior: In extreme cases, loneliness can lead to engaging in self-destructive behaviors like substance abuse, overeating or self-harm as a coping mechanism or cry for help.

— Social withdrawal: The person may start avoiding social interactions, isolating themselves from others, and spending extended periods of time alone.

Unlike depression and other common mental health disorders, loneliness and social isolation are often undiagnosed. But by recognizing the signs and symptoms, you can take action to alleviate the condition.

Combating Loneliness

Establishing meaningful human connections is key to fighting the loneliness epidemic.

“By taking small steps every day to strengthen relationships, and by supporting community efforts to rebuild social connections, we can rise to meet this moment together,” says Murthy, who wrote the book, “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.”

Good-quality relationships help people in so many ways, agrees Dr. Marc Shulz, professor of psychology at Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and author of “The Good Life with Robert Waldinger.”

“Relationships are incredible at helping us cope with major challenges in our life,” Shulz says. “They help us figure out who we are and what is important to us and they connect us with our past and give us a sense that life is larger than ourselves. Those who report being lonely are telling us that they don’t feel like anyone has their back or really knows them.”

Here are 10 ways recommended by experts to combat loneliness:

— Deepen relationships: It’s the lack of close interpersonal relationships that causes loneliness, so focusing on creating quality relationships with family members and/or friends will help address feeling lonely. Start with your family — both immediate and distant members — to identify relationships that could be strengthened. Broaden your circle to include friends, neighbors and other members of your community or consider getting back on the dating scene and developing a romantic relationship.

— Explore hobbies: Participate in social activities, clubs or group events that you enjoy and distract yourself from being lonely. Clubs and activities that include others who share common interests can give you a sense of belonging and connection. If you like gardening, find out if there’s a garden club in your area. If you like to walk, seek out a walking club in the community or consider starting one.

— Get out of the house: If you’re feeling lonely, then go shopping and talk to the salespeople at the store. Go for a walk through the local park or stroll down main street where there are people mulling about. Just being around others makes people feel less lonely.

— Love oneself: This may come easy to some or may take longer for others, but learning to love yourself will help you through the loneliness. Many people get used to their own company and find the positives in spending time alone.

— Medical help: Those who are feeling lonely should talk to their doctor or seek help from a therapist or psychologist to get medical advice and support.

— Pet adoption: Owning pets can offer great companionship, unconditional love and give people meaning and purpose in their lives to offset the feelings of loneliness. Pet owners sometimes find it easier to talk to other pet owners who share a common interest in animals.

— Physical activity: Engaging in regular physical activity releases endorphins, our “feel-good” hormones, that are known for boosting your mood and reducing feelings of loneliness. Group exercise classes or gym workouts can be helpful to develop a sense of community and provide opportunities to socialize.

— Socializing: Making new friends can be an effective way to foster meaningful connections with others and develop a sense of belonging. This can be done by joining a group, getting a membership at a local gym, taking adult classes or volunteering for a community organization.

— Social media engagement: Research is mixed on whether engaging on social media can help minimize or exacerbate loneliness. Social media provides platforms to stay connected with family and friends which is helpful when they live far apart. However, loneliness can be aggravated by social media because of the carefully curated content that creates the appearance of perfect lives, causing feelings of inadequacy.

— Talk to someone: Call up your family members, some high school classmates or work friends who you haven’t talked to in a while. The act of speaking to someone on the phone versus texting or emailing will create a sense of belonging and help build stronger relationships.

“It’s normal to feel lonely from time to time, but if you’re experiencing loneliness on a regular basis, then there (are) different ways to build meaningful relationships in your life,” Alter says. “Creating connections will take time, but hopefully they will help you feel less lonely.”

