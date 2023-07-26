Amphenol: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $460.5 million. The…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $460.5 million.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.16 billion.

Amphenol shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

