Amkor Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $64.3 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.09, a climb of 44% in the last 12 months.

