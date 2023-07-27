Amerisafe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.6 million. On…

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $75.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.3 million.

Amerisafe shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.70, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

