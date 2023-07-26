Ameriprise: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $890 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $890 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $8.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $7.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.29 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.83 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.88 billion.

Ameriprise shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $354.48, an increase of 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP

