American National Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 10% in the last 12 months.

