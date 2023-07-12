Amer Movil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.46 billion in its…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.46 billion in its second quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.46 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

