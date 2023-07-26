Amedisys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $80.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $553 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $567 million.

Amedisys shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $89.84, a decline of 29% in the last 12 months.

