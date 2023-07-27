Amalgamated Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $93.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.9 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 5.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.