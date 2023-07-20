Alpine Income: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) on Thursday reported a…

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Winter Park, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $5.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 37 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $80,000, or 1 cent per share.

Alpine Income, based in Winter Park, Florida, posted revenue of $11.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.2 million.

Alpine Income expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.50 to $1.53 per share.

