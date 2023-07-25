Alphabet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $1.44.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $74.6 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $62.07 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.24 billion.

