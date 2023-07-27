AllianceBernstein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.6…

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.6 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $822.6 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.91, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AB

