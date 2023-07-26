Allegion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $142 million. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $142 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $912.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927 million.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.80 per share.

Allegion shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

