Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Alkermes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Alkermes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 7:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $237.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $617.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $572.6 million.

Alkermes shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up