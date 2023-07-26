Align Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $111.8 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $111.8 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.01 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion.

Align Technology shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $338.58, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

