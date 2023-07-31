Alexander’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in…

The Paramus, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18.2 million, or $3.55 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $64.1 million, or $12.51 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22% in the last 12 months.

