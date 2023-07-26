Alerus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.1 million.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48 million.

Alerus shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.43, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRS

